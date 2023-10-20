Cloudy, scattered showers through Saturday; Skies clear Sunday with potential frost

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Passing showers at times through Saturday

Slight clearing overnight and into Saturday

Frost potential Sunday Night

DETAILED FORECAST:

7 day forecast

FRIDAY: Scattered showers with a wet commute and temps in the mid to low 50s.

Today's forecast

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Robert Gauthreaux says the rest of the day will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers with highs in the lower 60s.

Futurecast for Friday night

Breezy with some gusts to 20 m.p.h. potentially increasing to 25 m.p.h. for Touchdown 7 games tonight.

Tonight's forecast

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers possible early.

5 day temperature trend

Highs in the lower 60s. Winds kick up again on Saturday with gusts as high as 30MPH.

SUNDAY: A gradual clearing trend kicks in Sunday with more sun by Sunday evening. Cool with highs in the mid-50s. Sunday night, the coldest air so far this season settles in with lows dipping into the mid and lower 30s. Frost is possible if the winds calm.

MONDAY: Morning frost possible with lows in the low to mid-30s. Afternoon sunshine is expected with highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Warmer with highs returning to the upper 60s to lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the lower 70s.

THURSDAY: A few rain showers possible with highs in the middle 60s.

