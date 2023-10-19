Cloudy, passing showers today, tomorrow; Overcast this weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Passing showers today through Saturday

Mainly cloudy until Saturday

Coldest temps this season Sunday night

>>TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

DETAILED FORECAST:

7-day forecast Photo from: Robert Gauthreaux/Staff

THURSDAY: Cloud cover continues to thicken up ahead of rain, according to Storm Center Meteorologist Robert Gauthreaux. Low temperatures won’t be as chilly thanks to that southwest breeze. We’ll wake up to readings in the upper 40s to near 50.

Today's forecast Photo from: Robert Gauthreaux/Staff

Scattered showers off and on rain showers with coverage increasing during the afternoon. Otherwise, cloudy. Breezy with winds out of the south at 15 m.p.h., gusts 20-25 m.p.h.

This southerly wind will keep temperatures mild with highs in the low to mid-60s.

Futurecast through 5 p.m. Photo from: Robert Gauthreaux/Staff

5-day temperature trend Photo from: Robert Gauthreaux/Staff

Tonight's forecast Photo from: Robert Gauthreaux/Staff

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with some on-and-off light rain showers. Steady rain at times. Highs in the lower 60s. Breezy with some gusts to 20 m.p.h.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers possible early. Highs near in the upper 50s to near 60. Winds kick up again on Saturday with gusts as high as 30 m.p.h.

SUNDAY: A gradual clearing trend kicks in Sunday with more sun by Sunday evening. Cool with highs in the mid-50s. Sunday night, the coldest air so far this season settles in with lows dipping into the mid and lower 30s. Frost is possible if the winds calm out.

MONDAY: Morning frost is possible with lows in the low to mid-30s. Afternoon sunshine is expected with highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Warmer with highs returning to the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 60s.

©2023 Cox Media Group