Cloudy, cold with AM flurries, clearing this afternoon; Temperatures increase this week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Flurries early, more sunshine
- Gradual warming trend
- Increasing rain chances
DETAILED FORECAST:
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a stray flurry possible early this morning, then some clearing. Cold. Lows near 20 and wind chills in the teens.
Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz says afternoon highs will drop nearly 10 degrees below normal only topping out just above freezing. Highs will be in the mid-30s. The winds are not as blustery, out of the northwest at 10 to 15 m.p.h.
WEDNESDAY: More sunshine, milder. Highs rebound to the mid-40s.
THURSDAY: Increasing clouds-- mostly cloudy with highs in the middle to upper 40s.
FRIDAY: Showers arrive throughout the afternoon. Otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
SATURDAY: Cloudy with a chance of showers early. Highs in the upper 40s.
SUNDAY: Mainly cloudy with highs in the mid-50s.
MONDAY: A few more showers are possible on Monday. Staying mild with highs in the lower 50s.
