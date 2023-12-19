Cloudy, cold with AM flurries, clearing this afternoon; Temperatures increase this week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Flurries early, more sunshine

Gradual warming trend

Increasing rain chances

>>TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

DETAILED FORECAST:

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a stray flurry possible early this morning, then some clearing. Cold. Lows near 20 and wind chills in the teens.

Bus stop forecast for Tuesday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff (Britley Ritz/Staff)

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz says afternoon highs will drop nearly 10 degrees below normal only topping out just above freezing. Highs will be in the mid-30s. The winds are not as blustery, out of the northwest at 10 to 15 m.p.h.

Rain chances next 5 days (Tuesday-Saturday) Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff (Britley Ritz/Staff)

WEDNESDAY: More sunshine, milder. Highs rebound to the mid-40s.

Temperature outlook for the next 10 days Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff (Britley Ritz/Staff)

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds-- mostly cloudy with highs in the middle to upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Showers arrive throughout the afternoon. Otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with a chance of showers early. Highs in the upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Mainly cloudy with highs in the mid-50s.

Christmas Day Forecast Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff (Britley Ritz/Staff)

MONDAY: A few more showers are possible on Monday. Staying mild with highs in the lower 50s.

Rainfall potential through next week Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff (Britley Ritz/Staff)

©2023 Cox Media Group