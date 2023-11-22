Cloudy, chilly today; Dry for Thanksgiving, colder air arrives this weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Thanksgiving seasonal and dry

Colder air looming

Next chance for showers arrives Sunday

DETAILED FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: Drizzle early, otherwise mostly cloudy with some mist or drizzle possible early, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz. Some breaks in the clouds are possible late in the day. Cooler, with highs in the mid-40s.

THURSDAY/THANKSGIVING: Turning mostly sunny for Thanksgiving day. A bit milder with highs near 50 degrees.

FRIDAY: A colder airmass spills in come Friday with a weak/ dry cold front. Mostly sunny, but highs only in the low to mid-40s.

SATURDAY: Clouds increasing, currently dry. Highs in the low 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible on Sunday. As of now, this looks to be mainly light rain showers with highs in the lower 40s, but some wet snowflakes can’t be ruled out Sunday night as temperatures fall.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Chilly with highs in the upper 30s to near 40.

