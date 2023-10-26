Warm through Friday; Chances for rain this weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Staying warm through Friday

Higher rain chances this weekend

Hard freeze early next week

>>TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

DETAILED FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies this evening and tonight, according to Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney. A few sprinkles or light showers are possible through this evening. Mainly dry after midnight. Lows continue running way above normal for this time of year in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY: A mix of clouds and some sun. Dry for the most part, but an isolated shower can’t be ruled out late Thursday evening. Highs in the mid-70s.

Weather

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower is possible early, with a few more arriving by Friday evening. Better chances overnight. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Scattered showers are possible, but not all-day rain on Saturday. Cooler. Highs in the low to mid-60s.

SUNDAY: Sunday will be the wettest day of the 7-day forecast. Widespread rain is likely. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with more showers, especially early. Drying out later in the day. Cooler with temperatures struggling to make it out of the 40s. A hard freeze appears likely Monday night into Tuesday morning with lows in the 20s.

TUESDAY(HALLOWEEN): A cold start with morning low temperatures in the upper 20s. A mix of sun and clouds and much cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Weather

Weather

WEDNESDAY: Another cold morning with lows in the upper 20s. Partly cloudy into the afternoon. A slight chance for showers. Highs in the mid-40s.

©2023 Cox Media Group