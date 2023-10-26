Warm through Friday; Chances for rain this weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Staying warm through Friday
- Higher rain chances this weekend
- Hard freeze early next week
DETAILED FORECAST:
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies this evening and tonight, according to Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney. A few sprinkles or light showers are possible through this evening. Mainly dry after midnight. Lows continue running way above normal for this time of year in the upper 50s.
THURSDAY: A mix of clouds and some sun. Dry for the most part, but an isolated shower can’t be ruled out late Thursday evening. Highs in the mid-70s.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower is possible early, with a few more arriving by Friday evening. Better chances overnight. Highs in the upper 70s.
SATURDAY: Scattered showers are possible, but not all-day rain on Saturday. Cooler. Highs in the low to mid-60s.
SUNDAY: Sunday will be the wettest day of the 7-day forecast. Widespread rain is likely. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s to near 60.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with more showers, especially early. Drying out later in the day. Cooler with temperatures struggling to make it out of the 40s. A hard freeze appears likely Monday night into Tuesday morning with lows in the 20s.
TUESDAY(HALLOWEEN): A cold start with morning low temperatures in the upper 20s. A mix of sun and clouds and much cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
WEDNESDAY: Another cold morning with lows in the upper 20s. Partly cloudy into the afternoon. A slight chance for showers. Highs in the mid-40s.
