Clouds linger, seasonal temperatures continue through the weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

A few clouds, sunny later in the day.

Some rain chances Monday night into Wednesday

Fall-feeling weather ahead

DETAILED FORECAST:

SUNDAY: Seasonal with some clouds to start, then a little more sunshine. Comfortable with highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny skies, comfortable with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Rain chances return late Monday night.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Thunder possible. Highs in the lower to middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY: A stray shower is possible early. Otherwise, gradual clearing with highs climbing only into the upper 60s to around 70.

THURSDAY: A crisp start with lows in the upper 40s. Partly cloudy skies. Another afternoon with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

FRIDAY: Another chilly morning with morning lows in the upper 40s. Nice during the afternoon with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 70s.

SATURDAY: A shower is possible with partly cloudy skies. Highs in the low 70s.





