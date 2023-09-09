Clouds linger, seasonal temperatures continue through the weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Mostly cloudy early, some clearing, stray shower possible today
- Drier, sunny Sunday
- Rain chances Tuesday and Wednesday, then a bigger cool down
DETAILED FORECAST:
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy early, then some clearing expected. A stray shower is possible. Highs in the middle to upper 70s
SUNDAY: Seasonal with mostly sunny skies. Comfortable with highs in the upper 70s
MONDAY: Partly sunny skies, comfortable with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Rain chances return late Monday night.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Thunder possible. Highs in the middle 70s.
WEDNESDAY: A stray shower is possible. Otherwise, gradual clearing with highs climbing only into the upper 60s to around 70.
THURSDAY: A crisp start with lows in the upper 40s. Partly cloudy skies. Another afternoon with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
FRIDAY: Another chilly morning with morning lows in the upper 40s. Nice during the afternoon with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 70s.
