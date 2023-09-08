Clouds linger, cooler temperatures today, Sunny, seasonal this weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Clouds linger into Friday
- Below normal temperatures hold
- Showers and storms possible next Tuesday
DETAILED FORECAST:
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy turning partly cloudy at times. Occasional showers are possible early, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.
We will see below normal temperatures with highs in the mid-70s.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny turning mostly sunny with seasonal temperatures.
Highs in the upper 70s.
SUNDAY: Seasonal with mostly sunny skies.
Comfortable with highs in the upper 70s, nearing 80 degrees.
MONDAY: Partly sunny skies, comfortable with highs near 80.
TUESDAY: Chance of storms late with highs in the mid-70s.
WEDNESDAY: Gradual clearing with highs climbing only to the lower 70s.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Another afternoon with highs in the lower 70s.
