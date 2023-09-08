Clouds linger, cooler temperatures today, Sunny, seasonal this weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Clouds linger into Friday

Below normal temperatures hold

Showers and storms possible next Tuesday

>>TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

7 day forecast Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

DETAILED FORECAST:

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy turning partly cloudy at times. Occasional showers are possible early, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

Bus stop forecast Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

We will see below normal temperatures with highs in the mid-70s.

Mugginess meter today Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Dayton Dragons forecast for tonight Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Futurecast wind speed Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

SATURDAY: Partly sunny turning mostly sunny with seasonal temperatures.

Weekend forecast Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Highs in the upper 70s.

Temperature outlook next 10 days Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

SUNDAY: Seasonal with mostly sunny skies.

Drought monitor Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Peak fall color Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Comfortable with highs in the upper 70s, nearing 80 degrees.

MONDAY: Partly sunny skies, comfortable with highs near 80.

TUESDAY: Chance of storms late with highs in the mid-70s.

WEDNESDAY: Gradual clearing with highs climbing only to the lower 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Another afternoon with highs in the lower 70s.

