Chilly with rain chances this week

DAYTON, OH — The change in seasons is in full swing across the Miami Valley! Over the next 7 days, we likely won’t get to 60 degrees. 50s for highs, 40s and 30s for lows, with lots of clouds will be the norm going forward.

The best chance for rain this week comes Wednesday into Thursday as low pressure passes us by to the south and east. As this occurs, we’ll see steady rain move over the Miami Valley. By the time the rain exits Thursday night, we should have picked up around 1″.

Clouds remain into Friday, Halloween, but rain chances look slim. Bring the jacket with those costumes on Friday night.