Chilly, rainy, breezy through Thursday

DAYTON, OH — The rain has arrived and will be sticking around through at least Thursday afternoon. Low pressure developing to our south is sending the rain our way. As this low slowly passes us by to the east, we’ll stay supplied with lots of clouds, rain, and breezy conditions.

Rain

[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]

Thursday in particular looks like an uncomfortable forecast for anyone with outdoor plans. The rain won’t be that heavy, but combined with wind gusts around 25-35MPH and temperatures in the 40s... it won’t be great!

Wind

[WATCH Storm Center 7 Weather on the following devices]

Following the mid-week system, clouds will remain trapped in place, but rain chances look lower. For Halloween, I think we’re dry for the most part. A few sprinkles can’t be ruled out, but the weather shouldn’t mess with our Trick-or-Treat plans too much.