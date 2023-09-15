Chilly morning, milder this afternoon; Rain chances return this weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Chilly mornings turn to mild
- One shot for rain-- Late Saturday into Sunday
- Warming temperatures next week-- Above normal
DETAILED FORECAST:
FRIDAY: Another chilly morning with morning lows in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz. Nice during the afternoon with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid-70s.
SATURDAY: Increasing clouds, comfortable with high temperatures nearing 80 degrees. A stray shower is possible overnight.
SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Highs in the low to mid-70s.
MONDAY: Gradual clearing, turning partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid-70s.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and a little warmer with highs reaching 80 degrees.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with comfortably warm temperatures with highs in the low 80s.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s.
