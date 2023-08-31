Chilly morning, another Fall-like day; Heatwave arrives Labor Day weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- “False Fall” for another day
- VERY dry over the next week
- Heatwave arriving for Labor Day weekend
>> TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar
DETAILED FORECAST:
THURSDAY: Chilly morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.
A stray cloud, otherwise, mainly sunny. Highs in the middle 70s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
SATURDAY: Sunny. Increasing temperatures with highs in the upper 80s.
SUNDAY: 90-degree temperatures return along with the humid air. 90° in Dayton with heat index values in the low to mid-90s. Sunny skies are expected.
MONDAY, LABOR DAY: Welcome back to the summer season. Mostly sunny with highs around 90. Heat index values climb into the middle 90s, nearing 100.
TUESDAY: Temperatures continue to increase with highs in the middle 90s. Heat index values will be in the upper 90s, nearing 100.
WEDNESDAY: 90-degree temperatures continue. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 90s. Heat index values hold near 100.
©2023 Cox Media Group