Chilly morning, another Fall-like day; Heatwave arrives Labor Day weekend

“False Fall” for another day

VERY dry over the next week

Heatwave arriving for Labor Day weekend

DETAILED FORECAST:

THURSDAY: Chilly morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

A stray cloud, otherwise, mainly sunny. Highs in the middle 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

SATURDAY: Sunny. Increasing temperatures with highs in the upper 80s.

SUNDAY: 90-degree temperatures return along with the humid air. 90° in Dayton with heat index values in the low to mid-90s. Sunny skies are expected.

MONDAY, LABOR DAY: Welcome back to the summer season. Mostly sunny with highs around 90. Heat index values climb into the middle 90s, nearing 100.

TUESDAY: Temperatures continue to increase with highs in the middle 90s. Heat index values will be in the upper 90s, nearing 100.

WEDNESDAY: 90-degree temperatures continue. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 90s. Heat index values hold near 100.

