Chilly air settles in for the next two nights

DAYTON, OH — The cold front has cleared through the Miami Valley, and cooler air continues to spill in. Tonight, we’ll have our coldest night since April 17th! Lows should fall to near 40 degrees. Some upper 30s are possible.

Friday night will be the coldest night of the week. We’ll have a better coverage of middle and upper 30s. Frost is a greater possibility, but still shouldn’t be a widespread, killing frost. Bring in any sensitive plants just to be on the safe side

Lows Friday

We’ll stay dry and warm up a bit after that. Very pleasant weather is likely through the weekend into next week with high temperatures returning to the middle 70s.