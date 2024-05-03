Chances for showers, storms, next few days; Warm this weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Showers and storms returning
- Severe weather chances are slim
- Well above normal temperature hold
DETAILED FORECAST:
FRIDAY: Cloudy with on-and-off showers and storms, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.
The best chance will be in the afternoon.
Warm with highs in the mid-70s.
SATURDAY: Most shower activity will last during the day’s first half. Isolated storms are possible late afternoon and evening with highs near 80.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for a few showers and storms. Highs near 80.
MONDAY: Another chance for showers and storms. Slightly cooler with highs in the middle 70s.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers and storms. Highs in the lower 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with more showers and storms possible. highs near 80.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers and storms. Highs in the upper 70s.
