Chances for showers, storms, next few days; Warm this weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Showers and storms returning

Severe weather chances are slim

Well above normal temperature hold

>>TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

DETAILED FORECAST:

7-Day Forecast (Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney)

What we're tracking

FRIDAY: Cloudy with on-and-off showers and storms, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

Bus stop forecast for Friday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

The best chance will be in the afternoon.

Futurecast for 3 p.m. Friday afternoon Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Warm with highs in the mid-70s.

Futurecast for 12 a.m. Saturday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Pollen levels for today Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

SATURDAY: Most shower activity will last during the day’s first half. Isolated storms are possible late afternoon and evening with highs near 80.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for a few showers and storms. Highs near 80.

MONDAY: Another chance for showers and storms. Slightly cooler with highs in the middle 70s.

Potential rainfall through Tuesday night at 11 p.m. Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers and storms. Highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with more showers and storms possible. highs near 80.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers and storms. Highs in the upper 70s.

©2024 Cox Media Group