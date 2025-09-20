Chances for rain each of the next 7 days

DAYTON, OH — It has been a long time, but finally we have appreciable rain chances in the forecast. Not for one day, not two days, but 7 straight days where there is at least a chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Rainfall totals

As we go through the next week, keep in mind that a chance for rain each day doesn’t mean that it is going to rain the entire time. There will certainly be dry stretches. But in general, cloudy, cooler, and occasionally wet weather will be the main theme going forward.

Headlines

For Sunday, there is a small chance that a thunderstorm turns strong to severe. If we do see anything strong or severe, isolated damaging winds will be the main concern. After Sunday, rain chances remain elevated but thunderstorm chances are lower.