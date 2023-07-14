Chance of storms to hit today; Low flood threat through weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Lingering rain and storm chances throughout the weekend

Low flood threat (1 to 2 inches of rain through Sunday)

Thickening wildfire smoke across the Miami Valley

DETAILED FORECAST

FRIDAY: Mix of sun and clouds with a slight chance of showers and storms. Highs in the middle 80s.

SATURDAY: Best chance for showers throughout the morning and again into the afternoon. A few rumbles of thunder likely during the afternoon. Highs in the middle 80s.

SUNDAY: Warm and humid with a few isolated showers or thunderstorms possible. Highs in the lower to middle 80s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with showers and storms more likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to middle 80s.

TUESDAY: A few storms are possible, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to middle 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Decreasing rain chances with partly sunny skies. High temperatures remain in the middle 80s.

