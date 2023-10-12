Chance of morning showers, gradual clearing today; Cooler, wet this weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Gradual clearing Thursday and Friday

Above normal end of the week

Cooler and wetter into the weekend

DETAILED FORECAST:

THURSDAY: A stray shower is possible across the northern Miami Valley Thursday morning, then a mainly dry and partly cloudy day, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

Highs reach the mid-70s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, warm, and breezy during the day. A stray shower in the afternoon followed by scattered showers by the evening.

A rumble of thunder is possible. Highs in the mid-70s.

SATURDAY: Steady rain Saturday morning, drizzle during the afternoon.

Cloudy, breezy, and much cooler with temperatures only rebounding to the upper 50s and low 60s during the afternoon. Conditions do not look good for viewing the solar eclipse.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast with scattered, light showers possible.

Highs in the mid-50s.

MONDAY: Gloomy with more clouds and showers hanging around. Highs in the mid-50s.

TUESDAY: More clouds and light showers are possible. Highs in the mid-50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 50s.

