Bone dry conditions continue

DAYTON, OH — We can’t seem buy a drop of rain here in the Dayton area. Parts of the Miami Valley did see some isolated showers over the weekend, but not even .01″ fell officially in Dayton. Over the past 33 days, Dayton has only received .21″ of rainfall. 31 of the past 33 days have not had measurable rainfall. This is leading to worsening drought conditions.

Rain Stats

The same dry pattern remains locked in place through at least Friday. Sunshine, above normal temperatures, and increasingly dry conditions are likely.

Come this weekend, the blocking pattern that has been keeping everything locked in place shows some signs for weakening. We should have a little better chance for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms Sunday and Monday. Sometimes though, when a pattern is changing models are a little quick to bring on the change. So we still need to watch and see if this timing remains the same.