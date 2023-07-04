Scattered showers, minor thunderstorms into the evening; Dry, hot 4th of July to come

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Scattered showers, minor thunderstorms into the evening

Stray storm July 4, otherwise dry

Milder end to week

DETAILED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Lingering shower, otherwise dry and partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid-60s.

TUESDAY (JULY 4TH): Partly sunny skies and drier with only a stray shower or storm possible. Temperatures in the middle 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Drier conditions with sunshine. Stray shower possible late. Very warm with highs around 90.

THURSDAY: Scattered showers and storms are expected, otherwise mostly cloudy and warm with highs in the middle 80s.

FRIDAY: Slight chance of a few showers. Partly cloudy and cooler with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly Sunny and seasonable. Highs in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with a stray shower possible. Highs in the lower 80s.

MONDAY: Chance of storms. Otherwise cloudy with highs in the lower 80s.





