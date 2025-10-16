All eyes on the weekend storm system

DAYTON, OH — After quiet weather continues into Friday, a strong storm system will close in on the Miami Valley this weekend. This will have impacts on the weather both Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday - Isolated showers are possible Saturday morning before a pretty quiet daytime period. Daytime hours should be partly cloudy and breezy. Winds will gust out of the south up to 25MPH. This will draw in warmer air. Highs will approach 80 degrees Saturday afternoon - significantly above normal for this time of year.

Saturday evening - Thunderstorms will begin developing along a cold front in Indiana. Heavy rain, gusty winds, and even an isolated severe thunderstorm with damaging wind gusts may be possible along this line. The Storm Prediction Center is currently indicating a level 1/5 risk for severe storms for eastern parts of the Miami Valley. After the initial line of storms passes, winds will stay quite strong, with gusts up to 40MPH possible through Sunday morning.

Sunday - Breezy conditions with scattered showers continue through much of the day. Winds may gust to 40MPH early before gradually diminishing through the day. Rainfall totals from Saturday night through Sunday should amount to around 1″.