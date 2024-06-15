Air Quality alert in effect; Sunshine and warm temps today; Heat arrives Sunday

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Near normal Saturday before temps climb

Heat wave starts Sunday

Potentially the longest run of 90+ since 2021

AIR QUALITY ALERT: Montgomery, Miami, Greene, Clark, Darke, and Preble Counties for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. This is due to stagnant air and increasing heat and could be expanded.

Air Quality Alert

>>TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

DETAILED FORECAST:

SATURDAY (AIR QUALITY): A nice day with sunshine, low humidity but still warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY/FATHERS DAY (AIR QUALITY): Plenty of sunshine and a few clouds. Big heat arrives with highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values in the low to middle 90s.

Temperature Trend

MONDAY (HEAT/AIR QUALITY): Potentially record breaking heat in Dayton. Highs in the mid 90s. The record is 98. This will be dangerous heat with heat index values between 100 and 105 degrees. Mostly sunny skies. Increasing humidity may allow for a pop-up storm.

TUESDAY (HEAT): Heat wave continues with highs in the middle 90s. Heat index values as high as 103. A stray pop-up storm is possible

WEDNESDAY (HEAT): Staying hot and a bit muggy with highs in the mid to upper 90s and heat index values as high as 104. The record high is 98.

Heat Risk Potential

THURSDAY (HEAT): More heat. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 104.

FRIDAY (HEAT): Continued heat and no sign of relief with highs in the middle to upper 90s. Heat Index values possibly over 100 at times. Chance for some showers.

7 Day Forecast Saturday Morning 7 Day Forecast









©2024 Cox Media Group