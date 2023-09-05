Above normal temps today; Rain, storm chances increase throughout the week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Summer holds for Tuesday
- Increasing rain and storm chances
- Fall-like temperatures return, below normal
>> TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar
DETAILED FORECAST:
TUESDAY: Temperatures remain above normal. Highs in the lower 90s with heat index values in the middle 90s.
Small chance of showers and storms, mainly after 5 PM, according to Storm Center 7 meteorologist Britley Ritz.
WEDNESDAY: A few showers and storms early morning. Partly cloudy skies as our next system approaches. Increasing rain chances overnight and into Thursday. Highs in the upper 80s.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a few isolated showers. Otherwise, mostly cloudy turning partly cloudy at times. Highs in the middle 80s.
FRIDAY: Gradual clearing with partly sunny skies and feeling less humid. Highs in the lower 80s.
SATURDAY: Sunshine, seasonable temperatures. Highs nearing 80 degrees.
SUNDAY: Seasonal with mostly sunny skies. Comfortable with highs around 80 degrees.
MONDAY: Partly sunny skies, comfortable with highs in the upper 70s.
