Above normal temps today; Rain, storm chances increase throughout the week

Summer holds for Tuesday

Increasing rain and storm chances

Fall-like temperatures return, below normal

Tuesday Bus Stop Forecast

TUESDAY: Temperatures remain above normal. Highs in the lower 90s with heat index values in the middle 90s.

Small chance of showers and storms, mainly after 5 PM, according to Storm Center 7 meteorologist Britley Ritz.

WEDNESDAY: A few showers and storms early morning. Partly cloudy skies as our next system approaches. Increasing rain chances overnight and into Thursday. Highs in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a few isolated showers. Otherwise, mostly cloudy turning partly cloudy at times. Highs in the middle 80s.

FRIDAY: Gradual clearing with partly sunny skies and feeling less humid. Highs in the lower 80s.

SATURDAY: Sunshine, seasonable temperatures. Highs nearing 80 degrees.

SUNDAY: Seasonal with mostly sunny skies. Comfortable with highs around 80 degrees.

MONDAY: Partly sunny skies, comfortable with highs in the upper 70s.

