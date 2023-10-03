Mild temperatures today, tomorrow; Rain chances increase Thursday, cooler this weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

15 plus degrees above normal through Wednesday

Increasing rain chances Thursday

Temperatures falling 10 degrees below normal Saturday

DETAILED FORECAST:

TUESDAY: Sunny and warm again with highs in the mid-80s, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

These temperatures are more than 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds with approaching cold front. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy and a bit breezy ahead of the next cold front. A few showers may move in late in the day and overnight. High temperatures reach the mid to upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with a chance for scattered showers throughout the day. Chances decrease on Friday evening. Cooler with highs around 70.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a stray wrap-around shower across the north. The main story is the significantly cooler air that will be felt. Highs will only reach the upper 50s. Lows Saturday night dip into the upper 30s for the first time this season.

SUNDAY: A cold start with morning lows in the upper 30s to near 40. If winds stay calm, frost is likely. Staying cool during the day with highs briefly reaching 60. Partly cloudy skies are expected.

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with cool highs in the low 60s.

