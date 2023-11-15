Above normal temperatures through tomorrow; Rain arrives to end week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Above normal temperatures through Thursday

Rain arrives Friday

Increasing precipitation chances next week

>>TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

FULL FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: Patchy frost where clearing takes place.

Bus Stop Forecast this morning Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff (maxuser)

Some clouds early, then mostly sunny. Mild with high temperatures reaching the low to mid-60s. It will also be breezy with gusts of 10-15 m.p.h.

THURSDAY: Clouds increase late in the day ahead of the next cold front. Rain chances increase overnight. Warm. Highs in the middle 60s. Breezy again.

FRIDAY: A chance for showers. Showers will be scattered and light.

Rain chances through Friday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff (maxuser)

Totals are expected to be around a quarter of an inch. Cooler with the clouds and showers around with highs in the mid-50s.

Rainfall potential for Saturday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff (maxuser)

SATURDAY: Sunshine and dry weather returns with highs in the upper 40s to near 50.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny again. Cool with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds with a chance for rain arriving at night. Highs around 50 degrees.,

TUESDAY: Cloudy with rain likely. Windy. Highs around 50 degrees.





©2023 Cox Media Group