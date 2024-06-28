Vehicle fire blocks traffic on I-75 in Montgomery County

Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic.

Major Highway Incidents

Traffic cameras show that crews are responding to a vehicle fire on I-75 Northbound near Stanley Avenue. Cameras show that traffic is slowly moving past the scene on I-75 N. OHGO is reporting that the left two lanes of I-75 N beyond SR-4/Keowee St are blocked due to a crash. We will continue to update this story.

Street Incidents

No major incidents to report at this time.

