TRAFFIC ALERT: Coca-Cola semi catches fire on I-75 SB in Miami County; 1 lane closed

Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic.

Major Highway Incidents

In Miami County, a Coca-Cola semi fire is causing a backup on southbound Interstate 75 between Piqua and Troy. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, this is near the 79-mile marker. Currently, the right lane is blocked while first responders are on the scene. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Street Incidents

No major incidents to report at this time.

Latest traffic conditions also are available on our traffic map

» RELATED: Track the latest weather conditions on our Live Doppler 7 HD Radar

Cheapest gas prices across the area according to GasBuddy.com:

© 2020 Cox Media Group