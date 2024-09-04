TRAFFIC ALERT: Semis crash, catch fire on I-75 in Shelby County

BOTKINS — Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic.

Major Highway Incidents

In Shelby County, two semis were involved in a crash on northbound Interstate 75 at the Botkins exit, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crash set at least one semi on fire and sent a large amount of smoke into the air. I-75 NB is closed at the crash site. No information on injuries was initially made available.

Street Incidents

No major incidents to report at this time.

