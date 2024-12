TRAFFIC ALERT: Multiple crashes shut down I-75 in Shelby County

Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic.

Major Highway Incidents

I-75 North is closed beyond SR-29/St. Marys/Sidney in Shelby County due to a crash.

The left lane on I-75 South at SR-47/Sidney/Versailles in Shelby County is blocked due to a crash.

Street Incidents

No major incidents to report at this time.

Latest traffic conditions also are available on our traffic map

