TRAFFIC ALERT: Multi-vehicle crash on I-75 slows traffic

Major Highway Incidents

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers and Moraine Police and Fire are responding to a multi-vehicle crash on I-75 southbound beyond Dryden Road.

The right lane is open allowing traffic to get through.

OSHP dispatchers say there were multiple injuries but they could not confirm the extent of them.

Street Incidents

No major incidents to report.

