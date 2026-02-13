TRAFFIC ALERT: Multi-car crash blocks traffic on I-70

Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic.

Major Highway Incidents

A multi-car crash on Interstate 70 Eastbound near US-68 in Clark County is blocking traffic, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Street Incidents

No major incidents to report at this time.

