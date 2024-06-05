TRAFFIC ALERT: Left lanes blocked due to crash on SB I-75 in Dayton

Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic.

Major Highway Incidents

The left lanes are blocked due to a crash on Southbound Interstate 75 at Edwin C. Moses Boulevard. Officers are on the scene. ODOT cameras are showing delays on SB I-75 past U.S. 35.

Crash on SB I-75 at Edwin C Moses Blvd Photo from: ODOT (ODOT/Credit: ODOT)

Street Incidents

No major incidents to report at this time.

Latest traffic conditions also are available on our traffic map

» RELATED: Track the latest weather conditions on our Live Doppler 7 HD Radar

Cheapest gas prices across the area according to GasBuddy.com:

























© 2020 Cox Media Group