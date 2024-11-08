TRAFFIC ALERT: Left lane closed due to rollover crash on I-675 near I-75

Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic.

Major Highway Incidents

The left lane is closed due to a rollover crash on Interstate 675 southbound between I-75 and State Route 725. ODOT cameras show the left lane is blocked. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is heading to the scene.

Rollover crash I-675 near I-7 Photo from: ODOT

Street Incidents

No major incidents to report at this time.

Latest traffic conditions also are available on our traffic map

