TRAFFIC ALERT: Left lane closed due to crash on I-75 SB construction zone

Major Highway Incidents

A crash has blocked the contraflow lane on Interstate 75 in Montgomery County. Deputies and medics responded at 7:28 a.m. to reports of a crash on I-75 SB between Wagner Ford and Needmore Roads. ODOT cameras show the contraflow lane is blocked. We are seeing delays closed to 15 minutes on I-75 SB.

Crash on I-75 construction zone Photo from: ODOT

Street Incidents

No major incidents to report at this time.

