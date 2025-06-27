TRAFFIC ALERT: Left lane blocked due to semi crash on I-675

Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic.

Major Highway Incidents

The left lane is blocked on Interstate 675 Northbound this morning. Centerville officers responded around 5:40 a.m. to I-675 NB near Wilmington Pike on reports of a semi crash. Dispatchers told News Center 7 there are no injuries. We will update this story.

Street Incidents

No major incidents to report at this time.

