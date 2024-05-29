TRAFFIC ALERT: Left lane blocked due to disabled vehicle on SB I-75 in Harrison Twp.

Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic.

Major Highway Incidents

The left lane is blocked due to a broken-down vehicle on Southbound Interstate 75 at Wagner Ford Road, according to ODOT cameras. It shows a car broke down in the contraflow lane on I-75 SB. There is also a semi behind it and scanner traffic indicates it does not want to around it. We are seeing delays on I-75 SB past Benchwood Road. We will continue to provide updates.

Left lane blocked due to disabled vehicle SB I-75 Wagner Ford Road Photo from: ODOT (ODOT/Credit: ODOT)

Street Incidents

No major incidents to report at this time.

Latest traffic conditions also are available on our traffic map

» RELATED: Track the latest weather conditions on our Live Doppler 7 HD Radar

Cheapest gas prices across the area according to GasBuddy.com:

























© 2020 Cox Media Group