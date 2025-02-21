TRAFFIC ALERT: Left lane blocked due to crash on I-75 construction zone

Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic.

Major Highway Incidents

We are seeing delays on Interstate 75 Southbound due to a crash in construction zone. The crash is on I-75 SB at Stanley Avenue. Two vehicles are involved and we are seeing delays on contraflow lane.

Crash on I-75 SB at Stanley Photo from: ODOT

Street Incidents

No major incidents to report at this time.

Latest traffic conditions also are available on our traffic map

» RELATED: Track the latest weather conditions on our Live Doppler 7 HD Radar

Cheapest gas prices across the area according to GasBuddy.com:

























© 2020 Cox Media Group