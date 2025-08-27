TRAFFIC ALERT: Left lane blocked after multi-vehicle crash on I-75 SB in Vandalia

Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic.

Major Highway Incidents

A multi-vehicle crash is impacting travel on Interstate 75 southbound past I-70. The left lane is blocked on I-75 SB near Benchwood Road after a crash involving five vehicles. ODOT cameras show the right lanes are open. We will update this story.

Crash on I-75 SB at Benchwood Road Photo from: OHGO

Street Incidents

No major incidents to report at this time.

