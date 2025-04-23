TRAFFIC ALERT: I-70 Westbound lanes shut down due to a crash

Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic.

Major Highway Incidents

I-70 Westbound and US 40 near Richmond, Indiana, is closed due to a crash. Indiana Department of Transportation traffic cameras show at least two semi-trucks and several police cruisers. It is unclear if anyone was hurt in this crash.

Street Incidents

No major incidents to report at this time.

