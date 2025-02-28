TRAFFIC ALERT: Right lanes closed due to crash on I-75 SB near Moraine

Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic.

Major Highway Incidents

Drivers are seeing delays on Interstate 75 southbound due to a crash south of Dayton. ODOT cameras show only the left lane is open. Officers and medics responded around 6:15 a.m. to reports of a crash on I-75 SB near Dryden Road. ODOT cameras show delays on I-75 SB at Carillon Bouvard. They continue to grow. We will update this story.

Crash on I-75 SB near Dryden Road Photo from: ODOT

Street Incidents

