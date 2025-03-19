TRAFFIC ALERT: I-75 NB ramp to I-675 closed in Montgomery County due to crash

Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic.

Major Highway Incidents

In Montgomery County, the I-75 Northbound ramp to I-675 NB is closed due to a crash. OHGO cameras show that all lanes are blocked at I-675 at I-75 near Springboro Pike. The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed that four vehicles are involved in the crash and one minor injury has been reported.

I-675 at SR-741

Street Incidents

No major incidents to report at this time.

