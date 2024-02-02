TRAFFIC ALERT: Crashes, vehicle fire cause backups on I-75 in Miami, Butler counties

Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic.

Major Highway Incidents

In Miami County, crashes involving multiple vehicles are reported on both northbound and southbound Interstate 75 near the Miami-Shelby County Line. The crashes have closed the interstate in both directions, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Minor injuries have been reported, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

In Butler County, a vehicle fire has closed all the lanes on I-75 northbound near State Route 63 in Monroe. No injures have been reported, according to troopers.

Street Incidents

No major Incidents to report at this time.

