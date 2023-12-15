TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash slows traffic on I-75 in Harrison Township, 1 person hospitalized

Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic.

Major Highway Incidents

According to an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher, a single-vehicle crash is blocking the two right lanes of I-75 South between the Stop 8 Road overpass and Needmore Road. Troopers responded to reports of an entrapment and were able to confirm one person was taken to the hospital. Traffic is backed up to the I-75 and I-70 interchange. Drivers should expect at least a 10-minute delay.

I-70 at I-75 Traffic backed up on I-75 at I-70. (OHGO)

Street Incidents

No major incidents to report.

Latest traffic conditions also are available on our traffic map

