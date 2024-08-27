TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes closed due to semi crash on WB I-70 in Preble County

Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic.

Major Highway Incidents

All lanes are closed due to a crash on Westbound Interstate 70 near U.S. 127 in Preble County. A pair of semis are involved in this crash and deputies have closed all lanes on WB I-70. We will updates this story.

Street Incidents

No major incidents to report at this time.

Latest traffic conditions also are available on our traffic map

» RELATED: Track the latest weather conditions on our Live Doppler 7 HD Radar

Cheapest gas prices across the area according to GasBuddy.com:

























© 2020 Cox Media Group