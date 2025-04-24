TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes closed due to semi crash on I-75 SB in Northern Miami Valley

Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic.

Major Highway Incidents

A semi crash has closed all lanes of Interstate 75 Southbound in Auglaize County. OSHP troopers responded around 5:27 a.m. to reports of a semi crash on I-75 SB near US-33 close to the Auglaize County Rest Area. ODOT cameras are showing delays on I-75 SB.

Delays on I-75 SB in Auglaize Co due to semi crash Photo from: ODOT

Street Incidents

No major incidents to report at this time.

