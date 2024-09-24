TRAFFIC ALERT: 2 crashes causing delays on I-75 in Montgomery County

Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic.

Major Highway Incidents

The left and right lanes are closed due to a crash on Northbound Interstate 75 between Wagner Ford and Needmore Road. ODOT cameras show the center lane is open. We are seeing delays on NB I-75 past Stanley Avenue.

Crash on I-75 at Wagner Ford Road Photo from: ODOT (Credit: ODOT)

The left lane is also closed after a crash on Northbound Interstate 75 near I-675.

Crash on I-75 near I-675 Photo from: ODOT (Credit: ODOT)

Officers have responded to a crash on Northbound Interstate 675 between State Route 235 and 444.

Street Incidents

No major incidents to report at this time.

Latest traffic conditions also are available on our traffic map

» RELATED: Track the latest weather conditions on our Live Doppler 7 HD Radar

Cheapest gas prices across the area according to GasBuddy.com:

























© 2020 Cox Media Group