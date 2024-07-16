TRAFFIC ALERT: Left lane closed due to crash on NB I-75 in Dayton

Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic.

Major Highway Incidents

The left lane is closed after a crash on Northbound Interstate 75 at Stanley Avenue. ODOT cameras show one vehicle is blocking the left lane. The right and center lanes were reopened around 3:10 a.m.

N B I-75 crash at Stanley Avenue Photo from: ODOT (Credit: ODOT/Credit: ODOT)

Street Incidents

No major incidents to report at this time.

