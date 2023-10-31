Delays expected on I-75 SB after car crash

Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic.

Major Highway Incidents

Expect delays on I-75 SB before mile marker 51, or the Edwin C. Moses Blvd exit, as Moraine police and medics are on the scene of a car crash. Traffic is currently backed up through Dayton to mile markers 54A and B.

News Center 7 is working to learn more about this incident.

I-75 crash Carillon Blvd I-75 crash Carillon Blvd (OHGO)

Street Incidents

No major incidents to report.

Latest traffic conditions also are available on our traffic map

» RELATED: Track the latest weather conditions on our Live Doppler 7 HD Radar

Cheapest gas prices across the area according to GasBuddy.com:

























© 2020 Cox Media Group