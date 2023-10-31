Traffic

Delays expected on I-75 SB after car crash

By WHIO Staff

I-75 crash Carillon Blvd I-75 crash Carillon Blvd (OHGO)

Major Highway Incidents

  • Expect delays on I-75 SB before mile marker 51, or the Edwin C. Moses Blvd exit, as Moraine police and medics are on the scene of a car crash. Traffic is currently backed up through Dayton to mile markers 54A and B.
  • News Center 7 is working to learn more about this incident.

Street Incidents

  • No major incidents to report.

