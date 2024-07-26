Crash blocks traffic on I-75 contraflow lane in Montgomery County

Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic.

Major Highway Incidents

A crash has stopped traffic on the I-75 South contraflow lane at Stanley Ave. Traffic cameras show police and fire crews are on scene of the crash.

Street Incidents

No major incidents to report at this time.

