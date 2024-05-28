Crash closes I-75 in Montgomery County

Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic.

Major Highway Incidents

Interstate 75 Southbound beyond SR-741 South is closed due to a crash, according to OHGO. Traffic is backed up for about 50 minutes. A Moraine Police and Fire dispatcher said at least two vehicles are involved in the crash and no injuries have been reported.

Street Incidents

No major incidents to report at this time.

