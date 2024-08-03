Traffic

3 vehicle crash on interstate in Clark County clears

By WHIO Staff
By WHIO Staff

  • UPDATE: (7:09 p.m.) The crash has cleared and traffic is moving.
  • A three-vehicle crash has slowed down traffic on Interstate 70 westbound near mile marker 68 in Clark County, an Ohio State Highway Patrol Dispatcher confirmed. OHGO indicates traffic is backed up for more than 20 minutes. The dispatcher told News Center 7 that no one was hurt in this crash.

  • No major incidents to report at this time.

