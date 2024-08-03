3 vehicle crash on interstate in Clark County clears

Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic.
Major Highway Incidents
- UPDATE: (7:09 p.m.) The crash has cleared and traffic is moving.
- A three-vehicle crash has slowed down traffic on Interstate 70 westbound near mile marker 68 in Clark County, an Ohio State Highway Patrol Dispatcher confirmed. OHGO indicates traffic is backed up for more than 20 minutes. The dispatcher told News Center 7 that no one was hurt in this crash.
Street Incidents
- No major incidents to report at this time.
Cheapest gas prices across the area according to GasBuddy.com:
Lowest Area Gas Prices
NOTE: Some locations report gas prices even when they are closed, under construction, or are otherwise not open for business. We recommend reaching out to a location to confirm they're open before making a trip.
